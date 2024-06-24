Lokmat Times Campus Club hosts grand Principal's Meet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) hosted its annual Principal's Dinner Meet at the Lokmat Bhavan Hall on Saturday, with an evening full of celebration and camaraderie.

The event commenced with a warm welcome to all the principals and coordinators, setting a tone of gratitude and respect. The traditional lighting of the lamp ceremony followed, symbolizing the enlightenment and knowledge that the LTCC aims to spread. This was succeeded by a ceremonial cake cutting, where all the principals joined in to mark the occasion.

In his introductory speech, Executive Editor of Lokmat Times Yogesh Gole expressed heartfelt appreciation for the unwavering support from the principals, which played a crucial role in achieving the remarkable milestone of over 30,000 Campus Club members last year. He also urged the principals to motivate their students to read Lokmat Times regularly to enhance their vocabulary and stay informed.

Nuzhat Fowad presented an engaging Campus Club presentation, highlighting the year's achievements and future plans through the yearly calendar. The evening was further enlivened by a mesmerizing musical concert by Anagha Kale and her team. Their soothing voices and captivating music created an enchanting atmosphere, leaving the audience spellbound.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Tausif Khan who acknowledged the efforts of all contributors and participants. The evening ended on a high note as principals and coordinators bonded over a grand gala dinner, reflecting on the achievements and looking forward to another year of fruitful collaboration.

The Principal's Dinner Meet not only celebrated the past year's successes but also reinforced the strong relationships between LT and the educational leaders of the city, promising another year of growth and excellence.