Long queues for CNG on Karmad road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CNG facility was available at three petrol pumps in Warud, Karmad and Hasanabadwadi Shivar on Jalna road in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, for the past few days, CNG is not available anywhere except at the pump in Warud Shivar resulting in long queues of vehicles at this pump. The vehicle owners are demanding that the concerned department should pay attention to this and make efforts to make CNG available immediately. Since the last two months, CNG supply has been stopped at the pump in Hasanabadwadi Shivar. Meanwhile, Swapnil Matekar, divisional manager, CNG division, BPCL said, that there is a technical fault in the machine at the pump in Hasanabadwadi Shivar, which will be repaired soon. There are technical problems with the pump at Karmad, and we are trying to smooth the supply of CNG by making way for it as soon as possible.