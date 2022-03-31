Lonikar clears MSEDCL outstanding amount

Aurangabad, March 31:

An audio clip in which BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar is seen abusing Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) assistant engineer over disrupting the power supply on Wednesday day. MSEDCL had taken a stand to take stern action in this matter, but Lonikar has cleared all the outstanding electricity dues, informed the company sources.

In the clip, it is heard that MLA Lonikar is threatening the engineer and telling him that a raid of the income tax department against him. He further said to the engineer that he should dare to go to the slums and take action against the pilferage of electricity. The energy minister is his close relative and he can suspend him within no time, Lonikar threatened the engineer.

Energy minister Dr Nitin Raut has taken cognizance of the video and expressed deep resentment over it. He then ordered the joint managing director of Aurangabad to take stern action against Lonikar and lodged a complaint with the police. When everyone was waiting that what action MSEDCL will take in this matter, the electricity bills of both the concerned houses were cleared immediately, the MSEDCL sources said.

Meanwhile, MLA Gadgil on Wednesday had said that it is foul play against him. MSEDCL has not taken his electricity meter and hence he had not called anyone.

MSEDCL joint managing director Dr Mangesh Gondawale said, the outstanding electricity bills of both the concerned houses have been cleared and hence no action in this matter was taken. An inquiry has been set up regarding the audio clip but the concerned engineer is on leave. Further action in this regard will be taken after discussing the issue with him.

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, March 31:

An audio clip in which BJP MLA Babanrao Lonikar is seen abusing Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) assistant engineer over disrupting the power supply on Wednesday day. MSEDCL had taken a stand to take stern action in this matter, but Lonikar has cleared all the outstanding electricity dues, informed the company sources.

In the clip, it is heard that MLA Lonikar is threatening the engineer and telling him that a raid of the income tax department against him. He further said to the engineer that he should dare to go to the slums and take action against the pilferage of electricity. The energy minister is his close relative and he can suspend him within no time, Lonikar threatened the engineer.

Energy minister Dr Nitin Raut has taken cognizance of the video and expressed deep resentment over it. He then ordered the joint managing director of Aurangabad to take stern action against Lonikar and lodged a complaint with the police. When everyone was waiting that what action MSEDCL will take in this matter, the electricity bills of both the concerned houses were cleared immediately, the MSEDCL sources said.

Meanwhile, MLA Gadgil on Wednesday had said that it is foul play against him. MSEDCL has not taken his electricity meter and hence he had not called anyone.

MSEDCL joint managing director Dr Mangesh Gondawale said, the outstanding electricity bills of both the concerned houses have been cleared and hence no action in this matter was taken. An inquiry has been set up regarding the audio clip but the concerned engineer is on leave. Further action in this regard will be taken after discussing the issue with him.