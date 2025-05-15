Loot strikes city again

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Fake police impersonators have escalated their crimes to physical assault and robbery.

A 77-year-old Vijaykumar Ratanlal Patni, a businessman from Town Centre, was attacked and robbed of 12 tolas of gold jewellery Thrusday. Around 7 am two men, claiming to be police officers and showing fake IDs, stopped him during his morning walk, inquiring about a local marijuana dealer. An accomplice pretended to be a civilian, and together they forced Patni to remove his gold chains. When Patni tried to alert a security guard, the impostors punched him in the chest, snatched two gold chains and a bracelet, then fled. A case has been registered at the Cidco Police Station. For over five months, more than 15 such robberies by fake cops have been reported across the city, including Jawaharnagar, Krantichowk, and now cidco areas. Local police and the crime branch have yet to solve any of these cases. Lack of scrutiny from senior officials has led to poor investigations, emboldening impersonators to resort to violence. This growing menace has caused widespread public concern.

Photo: CCTV Footage Screenshot