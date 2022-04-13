Lord Mahavir Janmotsav to begin with Dharmadhvajarohan

Procession will start from Paithan gate at 8 am

Aurangabad, April 13:

The birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankar of Jainism, who preached the message of non-violence to the whole world, is being celebrated on April 14. The Janmakalyanak Mahotsav will begin at 7 am at Mahavir Stambh at Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk with the flag hoisting at the hands of Rajendra Darda, president of Sakal Jain Samaj.

Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav is being celebrated under Sakal Jain Samaj. The restrictions have been relaxed after two years and the procession will be taken out in full swing. The Mahavir Jayanti procession of Aurangabad will start from Paithan gate at 8 am. Acharya Guptinandiji Maharaj and all the sadhus, sadhvis will be present. The procession will feature palanquins from Jain temples from different parts of the city, followed by live tableaux on various burning social and spiritual issues. Apart from this, there will be band performances of youths in the society. Water, tea and soft drinks have been provided along the way. The concluding ceremony will be held at Rajabazar Jain temple. The main procession will start at 8 am so that no one will be bothered by the scorching heat. Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti has appealed to all to gather at Paithan Gate before 7.30 am.

Dharmadhvajarohan in 3 places

-Main Dharmadhvajarohan at Mahavir Chowk stambh at 7 am.

-Dharmadhvajarohan at Uttamchand Thole Digambar Jain Hostel in Osmanpura at 7.15 am.

-Dharmadhvajarohan at Guruganeshnagar at 7.30 am

Vehicle rallies from different parts

Vehicle rallies will be held from Rajabazar, Mahavir Bhavan, Cidco N-3, Ramnagar, Hudco and Pandharpur-Waluj at 6 am. All the rallies will reach Mahavir Chowk till 6.30 am for flag hoisting.

The main procession route

The main procession will start at 8 am at Paithan gate and will pass from Tilakpath, Gulmandi, Machli Khadak, City Chowk, Sarafa road, Gandhi Statue Chowk, via Shahaganj and will conclude at Rajabazar Digambar Jain temple.

Strict police bandobast

Police are on high alert on the way of the vehicle rally and main procession on the occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav. This includes officers and staff from deputy commissioners of police to assistant commissioners, inspectors, PSIs and constables, informed commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta.