Lord Mahavira taught Ahimsa Paramo Dharma to the society - Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev

Aurangabad, April 13:

Lord Mahavira taught the society the principles of Ahimsa Paramo Dharma and explained the invaluable principles of Jainism to the masses as per the requirements of the new age for the welfare of the human race. He conveyed the message of humanity and that all living beings are equal, said Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev, in a discourse, organised by the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar Sakal Jain Samaj, Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti and Chandrasagar Digambar Jain Dharamshala Shahganj jointly at the Hirachand Kasliwal premises, Nawabpura recently.

Speaking further Gurudev said, Lord Mahavira said that all the animals in the world have the right to live in peace and harmony. He also taught non-violence and restraint. The elimination of the ignorance which creates the highest distinctions among human beings proved that every human being can be the architect of his own salvation and transcendental bliss.

Every human being can do his own good by following the path taught and preached by Lord Mahavira. Therefore, it would be worthwhile to celebrate the birth of Lord Mahavira by walking on the path of 'Jivo Jivasya Jivanam' a non-violent world religion, live and let live, accept the true path and follow non-violence. Aryika Asthashree Mataji and Rajkumar Sawaiwala performed the mangalacharan. Panchayat president Lalit Patni, secretary Ashok Ajmera, Chandamal Chandiwal, Vijay Ajmera, Jaichand Thole and community members were present.