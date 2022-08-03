Love birds commit suicide in hotel

Aurangabad, Aug 3:

In a tragic death, a college boy and girl ended their lives by hanging and consuming insecticide in a room at The Great Punjab Hotel, in the Railway Station area, on Tuesday night. Vedantnagar police have not found any suicide note or written material in the hotel room.

The deceased have been identified as Sagar Rajesh Bavane (22, Sambhaji Colony, N-6 Cidco) and Sapna Ankush Khandare (21, Laxminagar in Mukundwadi). It is learnt that they belong to a different caste.

The deceased Sagar booked room number 205 in the hotel on July 29, while Sapna joined him on July 30. The hotel management procured the Aadhar Cards of both customers. After going into the room, they did not place any order for food or tea. On August 2, the housekeeping staff while cleaning the area outside the room complained of a raw smell coming from the room. The staff knocked on the door, but there was no response from inside. Hence the hotel management immediately informed the Vedantnagar police. Accordingly, police inspector Sachin Sanap and PSI Sudhakar Patil reached the spot. They videographed the whole incident. They broke open the door of the room and found Sagar hanging from the ceiling fan, while Sapna was lying unconscious on the bed. The police admitted them to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but the doctors declared them dead upon examination.

The police have not found any suicide note near the body or in the room. Meanwhile, the family of Sapna lodged her missing complaint with the Mukundwadi police station.

Sagar had kept his cell phone on flight mode, while Sapna left her cellphone in the house. The police removed the flight mode and called Sagar’s younger brother. Later on, the cops informed both the families. They were unaware of the love affair of Sagar and Sapna. He was a B. A second-year student, while Sapna was studying in 12th standard.