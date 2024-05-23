Lover arrested for refusal to marry victim after physical relationship

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vedantnagar police have registered a case of rape against an accused Ganesh Vishnu Masure (31, Labh Satyam Apartment in Uttaranagari) for threatening a married woman of making her personal photographs viral on social media. The accused had expressed his interest in marrying the victim and also agreed to accept the guardianship of her son. Later on, he established physical relations with her and when she insisted on marriage, the accused denied marrying and started threatening her.

The 24-year-old victim stays in Osmanpura. She was introduced to Ganesh in August 2023. The duo became friends and later on, Ganesh told her that he wanted to marry her and also assured her of accepting her son. Through false claims, he lured her and developed physical relations with her. After some time, Ganesh started avoiding her. When she inquired about the change in his behaviour, and insisted on tying a nuptial knot. Ganesh by threatening to upload her photos on social media took her to a hotel in the Vedantnagar area and again exploited her physically. Fed up with the torture, the victim then lodged complaint with Vedantnagar police station’s inspector Praveena Yadav on Tuesday. When produced in the court, the additional chief judicial magistrate N H Tikhe awarded police custody remand to Ganesh till May 25.