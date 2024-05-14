LS polls: 63.07 pc voter turnout in Aurangabad Constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district election administration has declared 63.07 percent as the final voting percentage recorded in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency on May 13. The polling percentage was 63.48 pc in the 2019 LS polls. Hence a drop of 0.41 pc voting has been jotted compared to the last parliamentary polls.

It may be noted that the total strength of voters in the constituency (recorded till April 25) was 20.60 lakh, out of which, 12.99 lakhs of them cast their votes, while more than 7.60 lakh voters turned their backs towards rendering their responsibility.

The displeasure in the voters was owing to the improper distribution of voters, change in the polling stations, missing names in the voters' list, or anger against political leaders for not resolving the local issues relating to amenities, etc. It is ascertained that these reasons could have prevented the voters from stepping out of their homes to vote. Besides, holidays for three consecutive days had also encouraged many families to move out of the station and enjoy holidays. No doubt, the administration tried its level best to enhance the voting percentage and had set a target to record more percentage compared to the voting in the last LS polls.

40 percent females did not turn up

It has come to notice that a drop in female voting percentage has been recorded. Out of 10.77 lakh male voters, 7.09 lakh preferred voting (65.86 pc), while out of 9.81 lakh female voters 5.89 lakh turned out for voting (60.01 pc). Precisely, 3.76 lakh males and 3.92 lakh females did not turn up on Monday.

The final voting percentage recorded in six assembly constituencies of ALC in 2024 and in 2019, apart from the drop in voting percentage (in bracket) are as follows:

Name of AC–2024–2019–Drop in pc

Kannad–66.78 /64.80 (1.98)

Aurangabad Central –60.40 /62.19 (1.79)

Aurangabad West–60.58 /62.78 (2.02)

Aurangabad East–61.11 /62.80 (1.69)

Gangapur–65.44 /65.89 (0.45)

Vaijapur–64.80 /62.07 (increase by 2.73)

Final - 63.07 /63.48 (0.41).

Status of LS poll 2024

Total Voters - 20.59 lakh

Total Male Voters - 10.77 lakh

Total Female Voters - 9.81 lakh

Other Gender Voters - 128

Total New Voters - 1.11 lakh

Total Polling Stations - 2040

Addition of New Voters - 2 lakh (in 5 years). It includes 1.02 lakh males and 98,488 females.