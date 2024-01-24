LTCC and Vibrant Academy to host prize-filled seminar

Secrets of career success and receive practical tips

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, get ready for a rewarding day of learning and exciting prizes! Lokmat Times Campus Club and Vibrant Academy will host a captivating seminar for students in grades 5 to 10. This thrilling event will take place on January 25, at 3:00 pm in the Tapadia Natya Mandir, Nirala Bazar.

Led by the esteemed regional director of Vibrant Academy, Ram Sharma, the seminar promises to be an insightful session packed with valuable guidance. Students will gain valuable insights into the secrets of career success and receive practical tips on how to ace their 10th class board exams.

Adding to the excitement, the seminar will also unveil the winners of the recent talent hunt exam. Outstanding performers from individual schools will be showered with thrilling prizes, including smart watches, headphones, stylish school bags or trendy t-shirts. Hold your breath for the grand prizes! The top three overall performers will be awarded coveted prizes - an EV Bike, a Laptop, and a sleek tablet! Every 10th class participant will receive a surprise gift, and all attendees will take home a certificate of participation as a memento of the day.

Don't Miss Out!

This is an opportunity not to be missed! Lokmat Times Campus Club and Vibrant Academy extend a warm invitation to all 5th to 10th class students across the city. Mark your calendars for January 25 and secure your spot by contacting 7709890723.

Event details:

Venue: Tapadiya Natya Mandir, Nirala Bazar

Date: January 25, 2024

Time: 3:00 pm