LTCC competition NEWS Part Two

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 16, 2022 08:05 PM 2022-09-16T20:05:10+5:30 2022-09-16T20:05:10+5:30

Greeting Card Making:

1st : Stepping Stones School

2nd: Pearls Academy School

3rd: PSBA School

4th: RJ International School

5th: Nath Valley School and Cambridge School (Tie)

Make A Logo:

1st: Cambridge School

2nd: Stepping Stones School and St Lawrence High School (Tie)

3rd: Universal School

4th: Nath Valley School

5th: PSBA School

Flower Bouquet Making:

1st: Cambridge School

2nd: BSGM School

3rd: St Lawrence High School

4th: Chaitanya Valley International School

5th: PSBA English School

Shoe Painting:

1st: BSGM and Stepping Stones School

2nd: RJ International School

3rd: Nath Valley School and Universal High School (Tie)

4th: St Lawrence High School

5th: Aurangabad Police Public School

Madhubani Art:

1st: Cambridge School

2nd: PSBA English School

3rd: BSGM School

4th: Nath Valley School

5th: St Lawrence High School

LTCC membership open:

For those who want to be a part of the fun filled activities, workshops and other several interesting events, can get their membership for Lokmat Times Campus Club at the Lokmat Regal Lawns from 11 am to 5 pm. For more details contact: 8080516737.

