LTCC competition NEWS Part Two
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 16, 2022 08:05 PM 2022-09-16T20:05:10+5:30 2022-09-16T20:05:10+5:30
Greeting Card Making: 1st : Stepping Stones School 2nd: Pearls Academy School 3rd: PSBA School 4th: RJ International School ...
Greeting Card Making:
1st : Stepping Stones School
2nd: Pearls Academy School
3rd: PSBA School
4th: RJ International School
5th: Nath Valley School and Cambridge School (Tie)
Make A Logo:
1st: Cambridge School
2nd: Stepping Stones School and St Lawrence High School (Tie)
3rd: Universal School
4th: Nath Valley School
5th: PSBA School
Flower Bouquet Making:
1st: Cambridge School
2nd: BSGM School
3rd: St Lawrence High School
4th: Chaitanya Valley International School
5th: PSBA English School
Shoe Painting:
1st: BSGM and Stepping Stones School
2nd: RJ International School
3rd: Nath Valley School and Universal High School (Tie)
4th: St Lawrence High School
5th: Aurangabad Police Public School
Madhubani Art:
1st: Cambridge School
2nd: PSBA English School
3rd: BSGM School
4th: Nath Valley School
5th: St Lawrence High School
LTCC membership open:
For those who want to be a part of the fun filled activities, workshops and other several interesting events, can get their membership for Lokmat Times Campus Club at the Lokmat Regal Lawns from 11 am to 5 pm. For more details contact: 8080516737.Open in app