LTCC ‘IC3 Fair and Symposium’ to be held today

Aurangabad, July 29:

Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) is organizing the ‘IC3 Regional Forum 2022’ at Lokmat Bhavan Hall, Jalna Road, Aurangabad, between 10 am to 12 pm on 30 July. The forum will have a fair and symposium for high school students.

Distinguished universities from across the world will attend the International Career and College Counseling (IC3) fair and symposium. The event will enable participants to have personal interactions with representatives, learn about university programmes and admission requirements, get an insight into the university campus, infrastructure, and culture and have all your questions answered in real-time.

The IC3 is a global effort to establish career and college counseling in every school so that young people can make informed decisions on higher education and lead happy productive lives. The conference brings international high schools and universities together for a collaborative dialogue on the shared vision.

Virtual fair and symposium

A virtual fair and symposium will be held between 5 pm to 7 pm on July 30. The students and parents will get a chance to meet admission representatives from global universities on one platform. For registrations one may visit : vfs.ic3live.com.