LTCC ‘Kaleidoscope 2023’ kicks off with outstanding performances

-Inter-school championship 2023

-Nath Valley School emerge champions of the competition

-Mind blowing performances leave judges and audience in awe

Aurangabad, Jan 28: The Lokmat Times Campus Club ‘Kaleidoscope’ inter school championship 2023 kick started with a massive response from schools across the city. Students put forward an array of entertaining performances with tremendous skills and enthusiasm. Nath Valley School emerged the winners of the competition.

The on stage events in the primary category had students from I to V standard participating in the group dance events. The performances of the students were unique to watch as they used their creativity and skills with touch of perfection.

The performances started with students of Std I to III dancing on Bollywood happy and Sad songs that really appeared to be loved by the audience. With vibrant costumes and props they set every performance apart from the rest of the groups. This was followed by group dance on Jugalbandi theme for students of Std III to IV. The mixed performance on themes Hip Hop Lavni, Bhangra and Kathak, Semi classical and urban, Bollywood and Lavni rocked the stage and made the audience tap their feet. Dressed in attractive costumes the students of Std III to IV enthralled the stage with their synchronized performances on Dashavtar, Samudra Manthan, Sita Swayamwar, Mahabharat and others. The team work and coordination among the students was flawless. Teams left no stone unturned to win the competition. The use of props and matching outfits gave the dance performance a unique feel.

The group song events were judged by Shreyasi Vadgaonkar, renowned Bharatnatyam dancer and Prof Ajay Shendge, Odissi and Kathak Dance artist and founder director of Nritya Kala Academy Aurangabad. Ishita Kulkarni, professional Bharatnatyam dance artist and actor, Anita Kamra, Principal, Toddlers Nursery, Delhi Gate branch. Anil Sable, deputy director of education and director of adult education resources centre Aurangabad along with Rahul Agrawal, owner of the Natkhat Store were present as chief guests. The event was executed by Campus Club head Nuzhat Fowad and anchored by Tausif Jalal Khan.

Winners of the competition:

Group Dance Std I-II (Happy/Sad)

1st : Nath Valley School

2nd: BSGM School

3rd: Riverdale High School

Consolation 1: Kids Capital School

Con 2: Dnyanada School

Group Dance Std III-IV (Jugalbandi)

1st : Nath Valley School

2nd: Riverdale High School

3rd: Dnyanada School

Con 1: Aurangabad Police Public School

Con 2: Winchester International School

Dance Drama Std-V (Mythology)

1st BSGM School

2nd: Nath Valley School

3rd: St Lawrence School and Riverdale High School

Con 1: Chaitanya Valley International School

Winners of the competition:

Winners: Nath Valley School

1st runner up: Riverdale High School

2nd runner up: BSGM School

Excellent event by Campus Club

Deputy director of education, Anil Sable said that the Lokmat Times Campus Club provided a large stage to the students to display their talent and skill. There was a break to such events due to corona for the last two years, however now the programmes can be held in large numbers. LTCC has always been the best to cater to such events that enrich and develop the students in an all round way.

Today's programmes

The onstage events to be held on January 29 are ‘Rock Band Show’ for students of VIII to X at 5.30 pm, followed by Group Dance for students of std VI-VII from 7 pm. The Art and Craft mela will be held for the students of Std VI-X at 12 pm.