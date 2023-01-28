LTCC ‘Kaleidoscope 2023’ kicks off with outstanding performances
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 28, 2023 10:30 PM 2023-01-28T22:30:02+5:30 2023-01-28T22:30:02+5:30
-Inter-school championship 2023 -Nath Valley School emerge champions of the competition -Mind blowing performances leave judges and audience in ...
-Inter-school championship 2023
-Nath Valley School emerge champions of the competition
-Mind blowing performances leave judges and audience in awe
Aurangabad, Jan 28: The Lokmat Times Campus Club ‘Kaleidoscope’ inter school championship 2023 kick started with a massive response from schools across the city. Students put forward an array of entertaining performances with tremendous skills and enthusiasm. Nath Valley School emerged the winners of the competition.
The on stage events in the primary category had students from I to V standard participating in the group dance events. The performances of the students were unique to watch as they used their creativity and skills with touch of perfection.
The performances started with students of Std I to III dancing on Bollywood happy and Sad songs that really appeared to be loved by the audience. With vibrant costumes and props they set every performance apart from the rest of the groups. This was followed by group dance on Jugalbandi theme for students of Std III to IV. The mixed performance on themes Hip Hop Lavni, Bhangra and Kathak, Semi classical and urban, Bollywood and Lavni rocked the stage and made the audience tap their feet. Dressed in attractive costumes the students of Std III to IV enthralled the stage with their synchronized performances on Dashavtar, Samudra Manthan, Sita Swayamwar, Mahabharat and others. The team work and coordination among the students was flawless. Teams left no stone unturned to win the competition. The use of props and matching outfits gave the dance performance a unique feel.
The group song events were judged by Shreyasi Vadgaonkar, renowned Bharatnatyam dancer and Prof Ajay Shendge, Odissi and Kathak Dance artist and founder director of Nritya Kala Academy Aurangabad. Ishita Kulkarni, professional Bharatnatyam dance artist and actor, Anita Kamra, Principal, Toddlers Nursery, Delhi Gate branch. Anil Sable, deputy director of education and director of adult education resources centre Aurangabad along with Rahul Agrawal, owner of the Natkhat Store were present as chief guests. The event was executed by Campus Club head Nuzhat Fowad and anchored by Tausif Jalal Khan.
Winners of the competition:
Group Dance Std I-II (Happy/Sad)
1st : Nath Valley School
2nd: BSGM School
3rd: Riverdale High School
Consolation 1: Kids Capital School
Con 2: Dnyanada School
Group Dance Std III-IV (Jugalbandi)
1st : Nath Valley School
2nd: Riverdale High School
3rd: Dnyanada School
Con 1: Aurangabad Police Public School
Con 2: Winchester International School
Dance Drama Std-V (Mythology)
1st BSGM School
2nd: Nath Valley School
3rd: St Lawrence School and Riverdale High School
Con 1: Chaitanya Valley International School
Winners of the competition:
Winners: Nath Valley School
1st runner up: Riverdale High School
2nd runner up: BSGM School
Excellent event by Campus Club
Deputy director of education, Anil Sable said that the Lokmat Times Campus Club provided a large stage to the students to display their talent and skill. There was a break to such events due to corona for the last two years, however now the programmes can be held in large numbers. LTCC has always been the best to cater to such events that enrich and develop the students in an all round way.
Today's programmes
The onstage events to be held on January 29 are ‘Rock Band Show’ for students of VIII to X at 5.30 pm, followed by Group Dance for students of std VI-VII from 7 pm. The Art and Craft mela will be held for the students of Std VI-X at 12 pm.Open in app