LTCC Kaleidoscope inter-school championship 2023 from today

Group Dance and Dance Drama to be held from 5 pm

Aurangabad: The annual two-day 15th edition of Lokmat Times Campus Club ‘Kaleidoscope Inter-School Championship 2023’ is back to provide a platform for students to show their creativity, talent and art.

The dance and drama contest will be hosted at Lokmat Lawn, Lokmat Bhavan on January 28 and 29. This year, the festival will have five competition categories. The participants should be campus club members. Non-members can also participate by paying the entry fee. The contests for primary schools will be organised on January 28 while the students of High School will get an opportunity to present their art on January 29. There will be no offstage competitions.

There will be fun with lots of attractions assured for the entire family, an evening of enjoyment open to all students. For details, one may contact Campus Club on 8983774006.

January 28, 2023

Standard------------Event----------------------Time

Std (I-II)-----------Group Dance (Happy/Sad) 5 pm

Std (III-IV)--------Group Dance (Jugalbandi) 6 pm

Std (V)------------Dance Drama (Mythology) 7 pm

Followed by Prize Distribution Ceremony at 8 pm

January 29, 2023

Art and Craft Mela

Std VI-X----Art and Craft Mela (Sculpture, Portrait, Face Painting and Caligraphy Demonstration) 12 pm to 2 pm

Standard---------Events

6th and 7th---------Prop group dance with light as prop 5.30 pm

8th, 9th and 10th---Rock band 7 pm

Followed by prize distribution at 8 pm

Note: The entry will be from the rare gate. Campus Club ID cards must.