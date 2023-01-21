LTCC's fun-filled 'Magic Show’ to be held today

Magician Amit Solanki to perform magic tricks: Show will start at 5 pm at Lokmat Bhavan

Aurangabad: To give children a fun-filled day, the Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) has organized a magic show for the campus club members. The show will be held at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna road at 5 pm on Sunday. Famous magician Amit Solanki will perform various astonishing and mesmerizing magic tricks.

The Magic show has always been the centre of attraction for the campus members. Hence LTCC has specially called Magician Amit Solanki, a renowned performing artist who entertains the audience through seemingly impossible feats conducted by the use of tricks, illusions, sleight of hand and well practiced moves.

The students will also be given tips on how to do some simple tricks. So members, keep your evening reserved for the enjoyable and fascinating Magic show on Sunday evening. The Magic show will conclude at 6.30 pm.

Free snacks for all students

Not only Magic, but the LTCC members can also enjoy the free G2 snacks at the venue.

Only for LTCC members

Only LTCC members can attend the show. Students must carry the Campus Club ID cards for the year 2022-23. Entry will be from the rare gate. Children under 7 years should be accompanied by an adult.