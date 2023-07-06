LTCCs state-level drawing competition to set ‘Asia Book of Records’ with maximum student participation

Honoring late freedom fighter Jawaharlalji Darda on his centenary birth year celebration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Lokmat Times Campus Club, in association with IIB Career Institute, presents "Art Beat," a state-level drawing competition aiming to make history and secure a place in the prestigious Asia Book of Records. This grand event is organized to commemorate the centenary birth year of the revered freedom fighter, Jawaharlal Darda. On July 10, 2023, Maharashtra and Goa will witness an extraordinary gathering of young artists showcasing their talents across various captivating themes.

With the goal of breaking records and fostering creativity, the drawing competition invites students from schools across Maharashtra and Goa to participate and etch their names in the annals of history. Students from standard 1st to 10th can unleash their artistic prowess and choose from a range of enchanting subjects according to their respective groups.

The competition promises an exhilarating experience as participants immerse themselves in their chosen themes. Standard 1st and 2nd students can depict their imagination on subjects such as "My friend Ganesha," "My Home”. Students from standard 3rd to 4th can outline the importance of a "Save the trees" or the beauty of a "Space’’.

As the students progress to higher grades, the themes become more diverse and thought-provoking. Standard 5th and 6th students can portray "Monsoon and the peacocks," or display their creativity through "Sunflowers." Students in standard 7th to 8th can celebrate the spirit of India by illustrating their "Favorite Indian Festival" or can emphasize wildlife conservation through "Save the Tigers."

Not to be outdone, students in standard 9th and 10th will explore visionary concepts as they sketch "My India in 2035," or ‘’Save the Ocean.’'

The organizers ensure a level playing field by providing drawing sheets to all participants. However, students are required to bring their own coloring and stationery materials, adding a personal touch to their artistic creations.

Certificate to every participant

Every participant will receive a participation certificate, a testament to their dedication and artistic flair. The competition will be held within the premises of each participating school, fostering a sense of camaraderie among the students. To recognize excellence and encourage healthy competition, three winners will be selected from each group. These talented individuals will be awarded certificates.

Lokmat Times Campus Club and IIB Career Institute invite students, parents, and educators to be a part of this historic event and witness the awe-inspiring talent on display. The event promises a remarkable amalgamation of creativity, education, and celebration as it sets out to achieve a new milestone by creating the Asia Book of Records for the "Maximum Students Participating in a Drawing Competition on a Single Day."

For registration contact:

For registration and further information, interested individuals can contact the organizers at 8055562121. Let's come together to celebrate the artistic spirit of our future generation and make history on July 10.