LTCC's 'Young Journalist' seminar inspires aspiring journalists

-Activity for school children that aimed to inspire the next generation of journalists

Aurangabad: The Lokmat Times Campus Club (LTCC) on Friday organized a ‘Young Journalist’ activity for school children that aimed to inspire the next generation of journalists. The seminar was held at the Lokmat Bhavan hall and was attended by a large number of students from various schools.

The seminar aimed to introduce students to the world of journalism and provide them with an opportunity to learn from experienced journalists and photographers. The event was attended by the Executive Editor of Lokmat Times, Yogesh Gole, Senior reporter Mehboob Inamdar, and photographer Shaikh Muneer.

The students were given a tour of journalism and newspapers and were shown the various aspects of news production, including pagination, newspaper columns, photography, and articles. They were also given hands-on experience of how news stories are put together and how photographers capture images to accompany these stories.

Executive Editor Yogesh Gole spoke to the students about the newspaper pages, news placements, importance of research, headings, writing and shared some of his own experiences and insights. He also spoke about the importance of good journalism and how it can help bring about positive change in society.

Senior Reporter Mehboob Inamdar gave a captivating talk about the newspaper's rich history, tracing its roots back to its founding and highlighting some of its most memorable moments and important stories. He also talked about the various aspects of reporting, including research, writing, and interviewing skills.

Photographer Shaikh Muneer, on the other hand, showed the students the power of images to tell a story. He spoke about the role of photography in journalism and how it can help to bring a story to life. The students were amazed by some of his stunning images and were happy to learn insights of photography.

The students were also given a chance to ask questions and engage in discussions with the speakers, which provided them with a valuable learning experience. They left the seminar feeling inspired and motivated to pursue their interests in journalism.

Share your articles

Put your thoughts and experiences into words and share it with us. Whether it's about a social issue that stirs passion within you, or simply an observation about the seminar, we want to hear it. Your written piece should be of 100 to 150 words accompanied with photograph. The deadline for submissions is February 18. The most thought-provoking five articles and pictures will be rewarded. The competition is only open for the students who attended the seminar.