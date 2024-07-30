Lubrizol Corporation to set up lubricant project in Bidkin DMIC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a positive development, Lubrizol India Private Limited (LIPL), a leading company in the automotive and industrial lubricant sector, will be setting up the country's largest industrial lubricant production plant in Bidkin industrial belt, an extension of DMIC - in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. On Tuesday, the company received 120 acres of land for the plant. The company will be investing Rs 2,000 crores in this project, which is expected to create approximately 900 jobs. The company aims to commence production by 2028.

Earlier, a month ago, Ather Energy announced an investment of Rs 2,000 crores in Bidkin DMIC, creating a wave of enthusiasm in the local industrial sector.

Following this, the American company LIPL announced the establishment of a state-of-the-art lubricant and fuel additive production facility in Bidkin at a ceremonial function held in Mumbai. Lubrizol’s plant will be the largest in India and the second largest in the world.

On Tuesday, in the presence of the state’s Industry Minister Uday Samant, the Principal Secretary of the State’s Industry Department Dr Harshadeep Kamble and Managing Director of Lubrizol India (Middle East and Africa) Bhavna Bindra signed the agreement. Minister Samant handed over the land allocation letter to the company. The Managing Director of MITL (AURIC) P D Malikner and President of Lubrizol Additives Flavio Kliger were also present on the occasion.

This announcement has generated excitement in the industrial sector of Marathwada again.

Focus shifts to Bidkin as Shendra AURIC is full to its capacity

Eighty-five percent of the industrial plots marked on the 2,000 acres in the Shendra industrial belt of AURIC have been allocated, with only a few plots remaining. Consequently, AURIC administration is now focusing on attracting more industries to Bidkin DMIC, which has 8,000 acres of industrial land.

Key Points

Lubrizol is establishing a new synthetic organic chemical production facility in AURIC Bidkin.

The company will invest approximately Rs 2,000 crores in two phases.

The project will directly employ around 900 persons.