Lunia regional associate of Terapanth Parishad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ankur Lunia has been selected as regional associate of the Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad (ABTYP). This is likely the first selection from Deshnoke (Bikaner, Rajasthan) and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at the national level. Lunia, currently the minister of Terapanth Yuvak Parishad, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, expressed his gratitude to Gurudev and elders for the selection. He also thanked the national president and general secretary of the ABTYP. Lunia believes that the credit belongs to the whole Terapanth Samaj.