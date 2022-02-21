Luxurious ‘Shlok Riddhi’ housing project kicks off

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

Considering the upcoming Akshay Tritiya Mahurat, Shlok Realties inaugurated a new luxurious housing project ‘Shlok Riddhi’ on February 20. The project including 42 row-houses and l56 luxurious flats with modernised amenities is being established oppositive Chikalthana Airport on Jalna Road. The project was inaugurated by Manmohan Bhartiya. Shlok Realties’ CA Navneet and CA Shewta Bhartiya were present. There will be two to four BHK row-houses and 2 BHK flats. Similarly, there will be a temple, multi-purpose hall, kids play area, open gym, community party lawn, street lights, rainwater harvesting, gate with security cabin and other facilities. Hundreds of people visited the venue on the opening of this project. CA Navneet Bhartiya welcomed all and provided them with detailed information about the project.