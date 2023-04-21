Lyrids meteor shower to occur on Saturday night

Will be seen between April 16 to 26 in India

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A meteor shower, known as the 'Lyrids meteor shower,' is set to occur between April 16 to 26 this year, with its peak expected on the night of April 22 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Astronomers can view the meteor shower from the northeast horizon of the constellation, near the Vega, also called Alpha Lyrae.

This meteor shower happens every year when the Earth passes through the path of comet C1861 Thatcher. The comet, which was discovered by Thatcher on April 5, 1861, visits the Sun every 415 years, causing an abundance of meteors during the Lyrids meteor shower.

According to Srinivas Aundhkar, director of MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astro and Space Science Center, around 20 to 30 meteors per hour will enter the atmosphere at a speed of 48 kilometers per second. It is also estimated that at least two and a half million meteors enter the Earth's atmosphere every day. Meteor showers occur when a large mass of meteors pass through the Earth's orbit, and their orbits are fixed, causing them to occur at specific times in certain parts of the sky.

The observation of this meteor shower has been facilitated by the MGM APJ Abdul Kalam Astrospace Science Centre, and enthusiasts are advised to seek clear skies outside of their cities to increase visibility. Additionally, the observation presents an opportunity to see Venus and Mars through telescope.