M A English students surprised to get wrong question paper

Aurangabad: The students of M A English second semester (old syllabus) were surprised to get the wrong question paper within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Monday.

According to details, the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of the university started conducting postgraduate courses examination at 110 centres in the four districts on December 22.

Nearly 17,000 candidates have registered for the examinations of PG courses that included M A, M Com and M Sc.

The students of M A-English are taking the examinations at 18 centres in the different parts of the division in two sessions. The first session is from 10 am to 1 pm while another is from 2 pm to 5 pm.

A group of students M A-English- second semester (old syllabus) from one of the centres of the city told this newspaper that they reached the centre at 10 am today and were surprised to see the wrong question paper.

They informed the invigilator about the wrong question paper. The staff of the centre asked the students to approach the university. The students went to Bamu immediately. The officers from the examinations department immediately sent another question paper to the centre. The students were given extra time to solve the paper.

When contacted, BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that the correct question paper of M A English-old syllabus was instantly sent to the centre upon receiving the information.