M D Tadvi passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Retired Registrar of the Co-operative Department and resident of Juna Bazaar, Muhammed Dagdu Tadvi, died of a brief illness, on Monday (May 8). He was 74.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Masjid Ek Khana (opposite Head Post Office) and the burial took place in the Chittekhana Qabrastan, on Monday late in the evening.

He is survived by a wife, three sons, one daughter, a son-in-law and an extended family.