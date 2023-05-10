M D Tadvi passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 10, 2023 08:45 PM 2023-05-10T20:45:10+5:30 2023-05-10T20:45:10+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Retired Registrar of the Co-operative Department and resident of Juna Bazaar, Muhammed Dagdu Tadvi, died of a ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
Retired Registrar of the Co-operative Department and resident of Juna Bazaar, Muhammed Dagdu Tadvi, died of a brief illness, on Monday (May 8). He was 74.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at Masjid Ek Khana (opposite Head Post Office) and the burial took place in the Chittekhana Qabrastan, on Monday late in the evening.
He is survived by a wife, three sons, one daughter, a son-in-law and an extended family.Open in app