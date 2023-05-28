M Ed CET result out

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:The State Common Entrance Test Cell declared the result of the Maharashtra Master of Education Common Entrance Test (MAH-M Ed-CET)-2023 recently.

The CET was held at the different centres of the State on May 21 on subjects like Educational Philosophy- and Educational Sociology, Educational Psychology, Educational Evaluation and Educational Statistics, School Administration and Management, Information and Communication Technology and Research Aptitudes. The result was declared recently.

Those who have qualified will get admission to the first year of full-time professional postgraduate degree courses in Education for the academic year 2023-2024.

Manisha & Zufishan top

There were 100 multiple type choice questions and each of them carried one mark. The students attempted the paper in 90 minutes.

Manisha Nagarkoti and Zufishan Zafar Farhan topped the CET with each of them obtaining 72 marks in the successful candidates' lists. Poja Mojad is on second place with 71 marks while Sushan Mirajkar got third place with 70 marks.

824 scored 50 pc & above marks

A total of 824 candidates received 50 per cent and above marks in the CET.

2950 seats in 59 institutes

There are 2950 seats in 59 colleges of M Ed across the State. The names of the colleges which are within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) included the Government College of Education of the city, C P College of Jalna, Department of Education (Bamu), Sub-Campus of Dharashiv (Bamu).