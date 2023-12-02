M Phil researchers upset with BARTI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Many M Phil researchers of backward classes are facing financial problems as the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI) has not taken the decision about continuous fellowship for five years for M Phil and Ph D, on the line of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI).

SARTHI and Mahajyoti give fellowship to continue M Phil and Ph D researcher back to back.

Walmik Wagh, Satish Kamble, Digwijay Shinde and submitted a memorandum to the Government. They said that the process of fellowship is different for each institute in one State.

BARTI general director Sunil Ware informed the students through a letter in May, that the subject of giving fellowship for continuous five years for M Phil and Ph D is a policy matter and can be taken by the Government only. But, nothing has been done so far. The researchers said that they should be fellowship continuously for five years (two years for M Phil and three years for Ph D).