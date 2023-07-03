M Phil students get extension for dissertation submission

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has given an extension for the submission of the M Phil dissertation up to July 31. The last date of dissertation submission ended on June 30.

Some of the students could not submit their project of M Phil because of academic and medical issues. The matter was tabled in Academic Council (AC). The AC passed the resolution, allowing students to submit the dissertation in a month. However, the students will have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

M.Phil courses were available in 18 subjects that included Marathi, Hindi, English, History, Political Science, Economics, Sociology, Public Administration, Mathematics and Commerce. Courses like Library and Information Science, Pali-Buddhism, Urdu, Computer Science, Physical Education and Journalism and Mass Communication.