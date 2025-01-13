‘Made in India’ Robotic Tech: A Landmark in Knee Replacement Surgery: Atul Save

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Until recently, most medical equipment used in treatments was imported from abroad. However, it’s a proud moment for the nation as the robotic system for knee replacement surgery is now ‘Made in India.’ This advancement promises significant benefits for patients from the districts of Marathwada and adjoining areas,” said Atul Save, the OBC Welfare, Non-Conventional Energy and Dairy Development Minister.

Minister Atul Save and Editor-in-Chief of Lokmat Group of Newspapers and ex-minister Rajendra Darda inaugurated an automated ultramodern joint (knees, hips and spine) replacement robot at Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital on Monday. Atul Save was speaking at the inaugural programme. Trustees of Dhoot Hospital, former MP Rajkumar Dhoot, Pradipkumar Dhoot and Akshay Dhoot were present.

In the beginning, Pradipkumar Dhoot explained the journey of the hospital. Head of the Orthopaedics Department Dr Uday Phute gave information about the new robotic system.

Speaking at the event, Rajkumar Dhoot reminisced about the hospital. District Civil Surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawle, Additional District Civil Surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf, Narendra Gupta, Arvind Machhar, Ravi Machhar, Bhupendrasingh Rajpal, Sushilkumar Mantri, Dr Amol Kulkarni, Administrator Dr Prasad Punde, Dr Vijay Borgaonkar, Dr Vilas Magarkar, Dr Gajanan Deshmukh, Dr Deepak Bhange, Rajiv Baal, Raju Shinde and others were present at this function.

Robotic technology to benefit patients in M’wada: Darda

Rajendra Darda said that a third-generation automated ultramodern joint replacement robotic technology was introduced at Seth Nandlal Dhoot Hospital. “This will help doctors definitely. The doctors will do the entire planning of the surgery while the robot will perform surgery as per the planning. This system will benefit patients in Marathwada,” he said.