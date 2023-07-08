Made in Marathwada brand on agenda - CMIA prez Dushyant Patil

New committee of CMIA announced: Utsav Machhar as secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), on Saturday announced its new executive committee for the year 2023-24, with Dushyant Patil as president and Utsav Machhar as secretary. Patil has expressed his intention to attract large industrial investment, develop infrastructure, and promote the 'Made in Marathwada' brand to create a strong foundation for the next 25 years of the department.

The new committee aims to solve the problems of small entrepreneurs and promote exports, with special activities planned through the public relations committee, EHS committee, women committee, project committee, skill development committee, and zonal head of various industrial estates. The chamber intends to start an export promotion council centre at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to increase the export volume of large enterprises in the department, along with farmers and small entrepreneurs.

Vice president Arpit Save has stated that the committee will take initiatives for major investments in technology-based industries, IT, pharma, EV, and defense sectors in Marathwada division. The team will work as a link between the government, industry department, and entrepreneurs to increase entrepreneurship and innovation in the region. Immediate past president Nitin Gupta has highlighted the organization's work in the past year, which led to heavy investments in Auric by companies such as Piramal in the pharma sector, Ather, and Cosmo Films. Former president Mukund Kulkarni, Ashish Garde, Prasad Kokil, Gurpreet Singh Bagga, Girdhar Sanganeria, Kamlesh Dhoot, Sunil Deshpande, Suresh Todkar, Ritesh Mishra, Sameer Mule, Ajit Mule and others were present.

The new office bearers are :

Ashish Gadekar (joint sec), Atherveshraj Nandavat (treasurer), Smita Bharatiya (joint treasurer), Satish Lonikar (PRO), Dr Himanshu Gupta (EHS committee head), Sharmila Gandhi (women committee head), Mihir Saundalgekar (project committee head), Anuj Bansal (skill development committee head), Jitendra Sanghvi (Waluj zone chief), Saurabh Bhogale (Chikalthana zone chief), Rasdeepsingh Chawla (Marathwada and other industrial zones chief), Yashraj Pitti and Saurabh Challani (members), Harshajeet Bhat, Amit Bindra Ritesh Mishra, Ashok Thorat, Vinayak Devlankar were elected as co-opted members.