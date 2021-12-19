Magasvargiya Vidyut Karmachari Patsanstha elections unopposed

Aurangabad, Dec 19:

The elections of the board of directors of Magasvargiya Vidyut Karmachari Sahakari Patsanstha was held unopposed on Saturday. The new office bearers are president Sakharam Jarare, vice president Prajakta Pagare, secretary Rohini Ghanbahadur, directors - Kamlakar Dandge, Hiralal Kathote, Baburao Rathod, Karuna Niranjan, Vaijnath Rathod, Sachin Bhivsani, Sahebrao Jadhav, Pravin Divekar, Dashrath Telangare and others. The election officers were R R Dandgaval and superintendent of the district deputy registrar office Prashant Sadaphule.

Central president of Magasvargiya Vidyut Karmachari Sanghatana Sanjay Ghode welcomed the newly appointed office bearers. Central vice president Navnath Potbhare, superintending engineer Rangnath Chavan, circle president Gautam Pagare, Vinod Jadhav, Vinay Ghanbahadur, Ravindra Dhanve, Sandeep Borde, Praveen Kamble and others were present.