MAGIC-AMTZ tie-Up to Transform Medical Device Startups

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a significant boost for local entrepreneurs, the Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has partnered with Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone Limited (AMTZ) to nurture medical device startups.

The collaboration, formalized during the World Health Innovation Forum (WHFI) in Visakhapatnam, aims to bring cutting-edge healthcare innovation to cities like Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.The partnership will create opportunities for startups to develop and manufacture medical devices locally. AMTZ, a global hub for medical technology, will support these initiatives by setting up a sub-centre in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, offering access to world-class testing and manufacturing facilities.

What’s in it for Startups?

Programs like I-Passport to guide budding entrepreneurs.

Hackathons to spark innovation in medical devices.

Support for MSMEs and startups to scale operations with advanced facilities.

Ashish Garde, MAGIC Director, emphasized that this collaboration will benefit startups in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, helping them tap into AMTZ’s expertise and MAGIC’s strong local network. “This partnership is a game-changer for our region’s entrepreneurs,” he said.

The Bigger picture

A delegation from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar also discussed plans for a Medical Device Park in the city, potentially creating jobs and boosting the local economy. AMTZ CEO Dr. Jitendra Sharma described the tie-up as a milestone, stating, “Together, we can discover sustainable healthcare solutions and strengthen India’s position in medical device manufacturing.” With over 200 companies under its wing, AMTZ is poised to make global waves, and this partnership ensures local startups are part of that journey.