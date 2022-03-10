MAGIC signs MoU with European Business and Technology Centre

Enhance Europe-India Business Corridor for Startups and SMEs

Aurangabad, March 10:

CMIA’s Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC) have entered into a MOU to jointly enhance cooperation and initiate new programmes in the Europe-India Business Corridor for Startups and SMEs.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Kedar Deshpande, Ashish Garde, director MAGIC, Varun Sehgal, COO, EBTC and Vaishali Jain, senior manager Startup forum, EBTC.

Speaking about the MOU Garde said, both organizations will jointly work towards engaging crucial stakeholders to drive innovation, conduct regular capacity building workshops, internationalization, IPR facilitation and commercialization and transfer of technology to create project opportunities for startups and SMEs. Sehgal of EBTC said that we will also collaborate with MAGIC to create demand-driven opportunities for European businesses in India in the field of sustainability, clean energy, circular economy, resource efficiency and digitization.

What is EBTC

EBTC is a project advisory and facilitation organization. As a trusted partner in the Europe-India Business Corridor, EBTC builds actionable intelligence through projects, clusters and programmes backed by its vast body of knowledge and innovative solutions.