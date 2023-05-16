Magic startup weekend from May 27

314 startups from across the country will participate in the challenge

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has organised a two-day event, the 'Magic Startup Weekend', aimed at supporting and connecting startups in the Marathwada region with relevant stakeholders. The event will be held on May 27 and 28 at the Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC).

The startup weekend will provide a platform for startups to showcase their products and services. The event includes a startup expo where prototype-ready and revenue stage startups will get an opportunity to present their offerings and receive valuable customer feedback. Additionally, a two-day bootcamp has been organized, featuring a design thinking workshop focused on innovation, product development, entrepreneurship, and future skills. The workshop aims to highlight the importance of innovation in product design and provide insights into the intricacies of the design process. Furthermore, seminars led by industry experts will be conducted, covering various crucial topics related to the startup sector. Interested individuals can apply for the expo through the link bit.ly/MAGICExpo and register for the workshop at bit.ly/MAGICBootcamp.

Participation of 314 startups

One of the highlights of the event will be the award ceremony for the national-level innovation challenge called 'Innovate for India Challenge'. This challenge aims to encourage entrepreneurs to transform their innovative ideas into commercially viable ventures. A total of 314 startups from across the country will participate in the competition, and after three selection rounds, three startups from the prototype ready and revenue stage categories will be chosen as winners.