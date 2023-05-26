Magic’s startup weekend expo to be inaugurated today

Event organised at Marathwada Auto Cluster

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) is set to host the 'Magic Startup Weekend' on May 27 and May 28. The event will be inaugurated by union Finance Minister Bhagwat Karad and SIDBI chairman Sivasubramanyam Raman at Marathwada Auto Cluster (MAC) at 10 am.

The event will feature a startup expo, seminars, design thinking workshops, and the award ceremony for the national innovation challenge. MAGIC will also sign an MoU with Srijan Trust to promote the startup ecosystem. The initiative aims to provide a platform for startups to showcase their products and services, offer expert guidance, funding support, and inspire entrepreneurship among students. The event is expected to foster the growth of the startup industry by providing essential resources and networking opportunities. The organisers have appealed to participate in the event.