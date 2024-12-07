Magistrate extends custody in Sandalwood case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three accused in the Aurangabad Bench sandalwood theft were granted a five-day police custody extension by Magistrate S.S. Ramdin.

The accused have been identified as Harun Khan (Misarwadi), Faheem Khan Pathan and Zuber Khan Pathan (both from Kathora Bazar, Tal. Bhokardan) had been remanded to seven days of police custody earlier. Assistant Public Prosecutor Kishor Jadhav requested the extension for further investigation and the court approved it. The custody will last until December 12.