MAH-B P Ed-CET result out

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has announced the result of the Maharashtra Bachelor Physical Education Common Entrance Test Cell (MAH-B P Ed-CET)-2023.

More than 7,500 candidates appeared for the test on May 3 for admissions to full-time B P Ed course for the academic year 2023-24 while the result was declared recently. There were 100 marks for the written and field tests.

The written test has 50 objective multiple-choice questions with four options based on three sections- General Knowledge, Mental Ability and Teacher Aptitude and Sports Related Knowledge. There was one mark for each question. There was no negative marking and 60 minutes duration was allotted to attempt the paper. The questions were in English, Marathi and Hindi mediums. The candidates also appeared for Physical Efficiency Test (Field Test) conducted only at the selected cities- Amravati, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Solapur and Jalgaon.

Box

CET toppers

The result was declared recently. A total of 6,699 candidates obtained 50 and above per cent marks. Vipul Choudhary topped the CET with 83 marks out of a total of 100 followed by Rajpal Singh Charan, Shivratan Acharya, Dalu Ram and Manish Ravindra Deshmukh, all in second place with each of them securing 82 marks. Jethu Singh, Parvaiz Mujawar, Shubham Dabas and Choudhary Mukesh Jat Shankar Lal got the third place as each of them got 81 marks.