MAH-LLB-3-yrs-CET to be held on Mar 20 & 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) released the syllabus and marking pattern of Maharashtra LLB-three year-Common Entrance Test (MAH-LLB-3-years-CET) to be conducted for the admissions to law course in 2025.

The SCETC will hold this CET on March 21 and 21. There will be 150 objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) with four options. There is no negative marking. The time allotted is two hours. The questions will be in English and Marathi.

Contents of the Syllabus:

--Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning (30 questions, 30 marks): This subject will test the candidate's interest towards the study of Law, Legal aptitude and problem-solving ability. Questions will be framed with the help of legal prepositions and a set of facts to which the said prepositions have to be applied. Some prepositions may not be true in the real sense. Candidates will have to assume the truth of these prepositions and answer the questions drawing well-supported conclusions.

-- General Knowledge with Current Affairs (40 questions, 40 marks): It contains History (Ancient, Medieval and Modern), Geography, General Science, Economics, Civics and the Current Affairs of the past One Year. The subject is to assess the knowledge of the recent happening and awareness of the world.

--Logical and Analytical Reasoning (30 questions, 30 marks): The subject is to test the candidate's ability to identify patterns, and logical links and rectify illogical arguments. It will include wide analogies, completing arguments, drawing well-supported conclusions, reasoning by analogy, and applying principles or rules. Further, the subject is to measure the ability to understand the structure, and relationship and to draw logical conclusions about the structures.

--English (50 questions, 50 marks): This section consists the questions on areas like Vocabulary (Synonyms, antonyms, analogies ), Proficiency (Idioms and Phrases, One-word Substitution, Sentence Improvement and rearrangement, fill-in blanks), English Usage Errors (Common errors, Spotting errors, inappropriate usage of words. spelling mistakes) and English Comprehension with minimum two passages.