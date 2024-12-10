MAH-MBA & MMS-CET to be held from Mar 17 to 19

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the Maharashtra Master of Business Administration/Master of Management Studies-Common Entrance Test (MAH-MBA/MMS-CET)-25 between March 17 and 19 for postgraduate management courses admissions for the academic year 2025-26.

The CET Cell has also released the syllabus and marking scheme for the State-level test. The online test will have 200 multiple-choice objective-type questions (five options) based on four chapters of the syllabus. There is no negative marking system, and 150 minutes will be given to attempt the test.

Box

Chapter-wise marking

Following are the chapters and their marks weightage

--A) Logical/Abstract Reasoning (100 questions with 100 marks): This will have questions to measure how quickly and accurately candidates can think. This test may have questions based on figures and diagrams and verbal reasoning.

-—B) Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions with 50 marks): The questions in this section will test how fast and accurately one can work with numbers, do numerical calculations, and understand various arithmetic problems involving ratios, proportions, and percentages. They will also test candidates' power of quantitative reasoning and interpretation of tables, common graphs, and charts.

--C) Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (50 questions with 50 marks: The chapter includes passages with questions based on their contents to test your comprehension. Candidate English language ability would be tested through questions on grammar, vocabulary, sentence completion, synonyms, antonyms, comprehension of passages, understanding of the contents of the passage, choice of appropriate words, phrases, expressions and similar language skills.