Maha Ashtami Puja, Sandhi Puja & Evening Dhunuchi Nach celebrated with splendour by Bengali Association

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bengali Association, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, celebrated Maha Ashtami, one of the most revered days of Durga Puja, with spiritual fervour, and cultural vibrancy. Devotees, industrialists, and dignitaries participated enthusiastically, making it a memorable occasion.

The morning commenced with the Maha Ashtami Puja, considered the most powerful ritual of the festival. Hundreds of devotees offered Pushpanjali, seeking the blessings of Maa Durga. Sacred mantras, rhythmic dhak beats, and incense created a spiritually charged atmosphere, bringing people together in shared devotion.

As twilight approached, the sacred Sandhi Puja was performed from 13:22 to 14:10, marking the moment when Goddess Durga, in the form of Chamunda, vanquished the demons Chanda and Munda. The offering of 108 lotus flowers and the lighting of 108 lamps mesmerized devotees, creating a spiritually uplifting ambience.

The evening Aarti was performed by CII National President and industrialist Shri Rishi Bagla, Director of Nath Valley School Shri Ranjit Dass, and several leading industrialists of the region, adding grace and inspiration to the celebration.

The cultural highlight was the Dhunuchi Nach, where men, women, and children danced with earthen incense burners amid the rhythmic dhak beats and chanting of hymns. The performance filled the grounds with devotional energy and festive joy.

The Bengali Association’s Maha Ashtami celebrations exemplified faith, devotion, and community unity. The blend of sacred rituals, dignified participation, and cultural expression reaffirmed that Durga Puja is not merely a festival, but a spiritual and cultural experience that connects hearts.