Maha cabinet expansion on Dec 11, 12

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Cidco chairman and speaker of Shiv Sena (BT), MLA Sanjay Shirsat said, “ A preliminary level meeting has been held between the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar regarding the formation of the cabinet of ministers and the portfolios to be distributed to them. Accordingly, the CM has hinted that the first expansion of the cabinet will probably be held on December 11 and 12.”

Shirsat, while interacting with the media persons at his contact office on Friday afternoon, said, “ The oath-taking ceremony of the CM and the deputy CMs was held on Thursday. Many of them remained absent from it, despite giving invitations. They are unfortunate people, commented Shirsat indirectly to the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Earlier Shiv Sena (UBT) leader MP Sanjay Raut had made a comment saying that BJP was ready to take oath without Eknath Shinde. When Shinde came to know about it, he took the oath of the Deputy CM’s post at the 11th hour. When the media persons asked Shirsat about his take on the issue, he said, “ Raut's accusation is an attempt to throw a wrench in good work. Fadnavis met Eknath Shinde twice so that the latter could take oath as the Deputy CM. Besides, on the insistence of our MLAs and honouring their request, Shinde took the oath.”

Decision on cabinet by leaders of three parties

For inclusion in the cabinet, Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs are seen lobbying by meeting BJP leaders. When his attention was drawn towards this, Shirsat said, "Meeting someone in this manner does not guarantee a cabinet berth. The decision will be made by the leaders of all three parties."

When asked whether he would get a ministerial position after being sidelined for the last five years, Shirsat replied,"The decision will be made by Eknath Shinde."

River-linking project will make M’wada drought-free

After the first Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mentioned that the proposed river-linking projects and initiatives like the water grid for the state, especially for Marathwada, will be pursued. These projects are crucial for this region. The efforts will be made to ensure these projects are completed timely, which will make Marathwada drought-free, said Shirsat.