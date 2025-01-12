Maha-Rakavi scheme awareness drive at Waluj

An awareness camp to boost participation in the Maha-Rakavi Scheme was held on Saturday at Sangkaj Technologies, Waluj. The initiative, led by the Maha-Rakavi Society, Mumbai, aimed to address the gap in awareness among the 48.7 lakh registered policyholders, of whom only 40% currently benefit from the scheme.

The camp, guided by CEO Aastik Kumar Pandey and Directors Soham Vayal and Dr S.G. Kolnurkar, saw participation from 114 insured workers. Attendees received detailed insights into the scheme's benefits, registration process, and coverage. union leaders emphasized success stories, including over 40 children of insured workers securing MBBS admissions under the ESIC Medical Quota. The initiative is part of the 100 Days Program to reach every policyholder. Organizers credited the success to a dedicated medical team and assured that similar efforts would continue to empower the 60% of policyholders yet to access benefits.

