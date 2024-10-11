Maha Saptami observed with great devotion; Durga Puja celebrations by Bengali Association

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bengali Association of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrated the 48th Durga Puja with the observance of Maha Saptami today, drawing a large number of devotees.

The rituals of Maha Saptami began at 4.30 am with the sacred Naba Patrika Prabesh, symbolising the formal invocation of Goddess Durga. This was followed by the Maha Saptami Puja and Pushpanjali, concluding with the offering of Debi Bhog by 7 am.

The celebrations were enhanced by the presence of key figures from the Bengali Association, including president Pritish Chatterjee, Durga Puja Committee chairman Arun Kumar Sengupta, vice-president Ratan Bhowmick, secretary Prabirkumar Ghosh, treasurer Gagan Bannerjee, joint secretary Kalyan Bhattacharya, and executive committee members Partho Chakraborty, Bratabani Goswami, Ashish Chatterjee, Swapan Sarkar, and Manabendra Bhattacharya.

In the evening, Aarti and other religious rituals were performed. The event was graced by Rajya Sabha MP Dr Bhagwat Karad and Other Backward Classes Welfare minister Atul Save. A lively cultural programme took place in the evening. Community members showcased their talent in music, dance, and a captivating dance drama, providing a platform for artistic expression and earning enthusiastic applause.