Maha Shivratri celebrated with great enthusiasm

Chants of Har Har Mahadev and Om Namah Shivai echoed across temples

Aurangabad, March 1:

Chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ and ‘Om Namah Shivai’ echoed across the temples of Lord Mahadev in different parts of the city on Tuesday as the devotees celebrated the Maha Shivratri with great enthusiasm. There were queues in front of the temples since morning and the rush continued till late at night.

The devotees thronged the temples to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva, as the State government lifted the restrictions after two years. Abhishek and Puja had started from 4 am at Khadkeshwar temple, the adored deity of the city. A pavilion was pitched in front of the temple. Devotees started coming from 5 am and stood in line to take darshan. The Khadkeshwar temple area had the appearance of a small fair. Devotees were also seen coming in large numbers at Amruteshwar temple in Kumbharwada. Abhishek was underway throughout the day at Narmadeshwar temple on Tilak Path, Taleshwar Mahadev temple in Begumpura, Pataleshwar temple in Kharakunwa, Bholeshwar Mahadev temple and Rameshwar Mahadev temple. The Shiv Pind was decorated with various flowers.

Shivlilamrut parayan was organised at the Omkareshwar temple in Ulkanagari from 10 am. Laghurudra abhishek and aarti were performed by the priests. The Shiv Pind at Dashmeshwar temple at Dashmeshnagar and Vitthal Rukhmini temple in Jyotinagar were beautifully decorated. Attractive lighting arrangements were made on Mahadev temples in Cidco, Avishkar Colony, Gulmohar Colony, Bajrang Chowk and Karyeshwar temple in Satara area. Blood donation camp organised by the Jilha Maheshwari Yuva Sanghtana on the occasion of Maha Shivratri received good response.