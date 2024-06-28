Maha Vikas Aghadi's clear stance is to save the Constitution: Jayant Patil

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) faction, Jayant Patil said, “BJP and the Mahayuti have taken a stance to change the Constitution. However, the Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) has taken a clear stance to save the Constitution. The Panthers Republican Party (PRP) had joined MVA in the Lok Sabha elections and the former has also made a significant contribution to the victory of MVA in the state.”

Patil and former minister Rajesh Tope met the newly elected PRP president, Suryakanta Gade, at the party's office in Osmanpura. Patil said that in the Lok Sabha elections, the MVA delivered a crushing defeat to the Mahayuti in Maharashtra. Trusting the leadership of Sharad Pawar (the leader of MVA and the NCP), the chairperson and wife of the late former state minister Gangadhar Gade’s of the PRP, Suryakanta Gade, extended her support.

She actively participated in campaigning for the MVA candidates. The BJP had aimed for a majority of over 400 seats in this Lok Sabha election and intended to change the Constitution upon achieving this majority. Recognizing this threat, the PRP decided to join the MVA. Currently, there is a clear polarisation between those who support and oppose the Constitution.

Tope also reminisced about Gangadhar Gade's contributions. Principal Sunil Wakekar, along with office-bearers of the PRP and the NCP, were present on the occasion. Suryakanta Gade assured that the PRP would work shoulder to shoulder with the Constitution-supporting MVA in the upcoming assembly elections. She stated that the Constitution, Reservation, Protection, and Democracy are all in danger, therefore, she will collectively fight for these causes.