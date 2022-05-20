Mahagami’s ‘Sadhna Gurukul Camp’ begins

Aurangabad, May 20:

The ‘Sadhna Gurukul Camp’ being organised by the Mahagami Gurukul for the past 25 years was inaugurated recently. The camp is aimed at interdisciplinary training in arts and Gurukul lifestyle and is open to people of age 5 years to 60 years.

The camp is held from 10 am to 1 pm for kids between the age group of 5 to 10 years while the camp is open from 6 am to 8 pm for people between the age group of 11 to 50 years. The camp begins with Yoga at 6 am, Music session at 9 am and Dance session at 10 am.

Sessions on visual arts, calligraphy, pottery, pakhawaj, tabla and flute are conducted in the afternoon. Special sessions on Mallakhamb are also arranged in the camp. Artists and experts from Aurangabad and other cities are participating in this camp that will be held till May 30.