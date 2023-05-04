MAHAJYOTI beneficiaries to get fellowship since registration date

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The beneficiaries of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI) will be given a fellowship since the registration date.

It may be noted that OBC Minister Atul Save held a meeting with the deputy chief minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavi on Wednesday considering unrest among MAHAJYOTI beneficiaries over the delay in issuing fellowship.

Management Council member of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, former mayor Bapur Ghadamode along with students delegation were also present.

The minister assured the delegation of issuing fellowships to all the students within ned 15 days since the date of registration.

Devendra Fadnavis said that there would be uniformity in the parameters for all fellowship schemes including MAHAJYOTIi.

The delegation was led by Baliram Chavan (president of MAHAJYOTI Sanshodhak Vidyarthi Kriti Samiti). Vidyanand Wagh, Vijay Dangar, Jaishri Bhavsar, Rameshare Muley and Sandeep Thorat were also present.