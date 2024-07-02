Mahajyoti Fellowship beneficiaries start indefinite agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Members of the Mahajyoti Researcher Students Action Committee on Monday started an indefinite agitation in front of the Regional Office of Mahajyoti, Khokadapur, demanding giving fellowship since the admission registration date.

Neither the administrative officers nor political leaders took notice of their agitation.

Members of organisations like Satyashodak Vidyarthi Sanghatna, Rashtravadi Congress Vidyarthi Aghadi, Rashtravadi Congress (Social Justice Unit), Sakal Maratha Sanshodak Vidyarthi Maharashtra Rajay Sanghata met the agitators and declared their support to them. President of the action committee Baliram Chavan said that five students- Vidyanand Wagh, Vijay Dhangar, Ramprasad Sonpir, Jaishri Bhavsar and Jaya Tondule have been agitating since Monday.