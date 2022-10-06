MAHAJYOTI fellowship to be given to all aspirants: Minister Atul Save

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

Other Backward Class (OBC) Minister Atul Save said that all those who clear the screening test would be given Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI) fellowship.

He was speaking in an interaction and felicitation programme organised at CFART Hall of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday.

Pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath, Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Pravin Ghuge, Dr Gajanan Sanap and the president of Mahajyoti Sanshodhak Kriti Samiti Baliram Jadhav were seated on the dais.

Minister Atul Save said that the screening of those who have registered for the fellowship would be conducted online.

“Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given a consent to pay Rs 388 crore for Mahajyoti Fellowship aspirants,” he said.

Save said that the State Government would launch 36 hostels for boys and as many for girls, two in each district.

“The Central Government will share 60 per cent cost while the State Government will bear 40 per cent of the expenses. The construction of hostels would be completed in three years,” he added.

Dr Kalidas Bhange, Dr T R Patil, Devraj Darade, Mahendra Munde, Vijay Dhangar and others were present. The minister also released a book ‘Amhi Bhartiya Lokshahitil Gorbanjara Lok’ written by Baliram Chavan. The researchers raised different demands with the minister.

They included giving fellowship to all those who apply after the registration of Ph D with the university, all the eligible researchers should be allotted a letter of fellowship and starting hostel for OBC students on tehsil and district levels.