Maharana Pratap Jayanti celebrated with great enthusiasm

Aurangabad, May 9:

Members of Sakal Rajput Samaj celebrated the birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap in the city on Monday with great enthusiasm. Around 10 to 12 organisations from the community united together for the celebration.

A vehicle rally was taken from Bajrang Chowk in the morning. It culminated at the half-mast statue of Maharana Pratap in Connaught Place. Later, a public meeting was held to discuss the installation of the horse-mounted statue.

MLA Atul Save assured them of the celebration of the Jayanti next year with a horse-mounted statue.

Former MP Uttamsingh Pawar said that country’s history is incomplete without Rajput.

BJP city unit president Sanjay Kenkar criticised Imtiaz Jaleel without taking his name. Former chairman of Zilla Parishad Anuradha Chavan, additional district collector of Nanded Khushalsingh Rajput, Dhondiram Rajput also spoke. President of the Utsav Samiti Totaram Bahure made an introductory speech.

Kanwarsingh Bainade and Mahendra Barwal conducted the proceedings of the programme. Former Mayor Gajanan Barwal criticised Aurangabad Municipal Corporation for not illuminating statue premises. Subhash Mehre and Dr Prahlad Lulekar also spoke.

Devichand Barwal, Rajendrsingh Suryaanshi, Ashoksingh Shevgan, Jagatsingh Parihar, Bhagyashri Rajput, Chanda Rajput, Rekha Kakarwal and others were seated on the dais. A large number of youths participated in the rally. The participants were wearing headgear and holding flags.