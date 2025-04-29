Maharashtra Day ceremony to be held at Deogiri ground

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The main Government ceremony of Maharashtra Day will be organised at Deogiri Ground, Police Commissionerate, at 8 am, May 1. This is the 66th day of the State’s formation.

Social Justice Minister and the district's Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat will hoist the flag at this ceremony. Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawde and District Collector Deelip Swami appealed to freedom fighters, public representatives, social activists, students, administrative officers, employees and citizens to attend this ceremony.