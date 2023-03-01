‘Maharashtra Durbar’ reopens at Hotel Green Olive in a new avatar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hotel Green Olive at Baba Petrol Pump has been a popular destination for food lovers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the last nine years, and now it is even better with the reopening of Maharashtra Darbar from March 1, 2023. This restaurant is located in the heart of the city, which is the tourism capital of Maharashtra, and has become a favorite among customers due to its delicious food, variety, and prompt service.

If you think of Maharashtrian food, Onion poha, vada pav, misal are some of the dishes that come to mind. But at Maharashtra Darbar, you can experience the finest quality Maharashtrian veg thali, which includes a 30-day rotating menu of Sambharwadi from Konkan, Solkadhi from Marathwada, Akkha Masoor from Western Maharashtra, and Bharit from Khandesh, and much more. The menu includes many Marathi dishes ranging from panchamrit, chirote, jhunka, bharli vangi, amti, Kadhi, masala bhat, usal, and tambul, every Sunday there is a feast of puran poli and Katachi amti. The specialty of this thali is a truly sattvic and great tasting thali feast made using delicious homemade spices from Vidarbha, Marathwada, Khandesh, Konkan and Western Maharashtra. Hence all foodies should come and enjoy this delicious feast.